Florida police want to know who stole Corona beer during the coronavirus pandemic

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Two men stole packs of Corona from a gas station in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and now Wildwood police say they’re trying to identify the culprits.

Police said the thieves arrived at a Wawa Saturday night in a sun-damaged black four-door sedan and backed into a parking spot with all the windows rolled down.

They both went inside the convenience store together but the passenger was the first to enter the beer cave and snatch two 12-packs of Corona and one case of Modelo beer, records show.

The driver then grabbed three 12-packs of Corona and they both left through the gas station’s back entrance and shoved the beer into the car through the open windows, according to police.

The driver sped off onto U.S. Highway 301 with the passenger door still open.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).