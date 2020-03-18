Florist goes viral after creating toilet paper bouquet

Nothing says “I love you” like a dozen roses. But during the coronavirus scare, there’s something your sweetie might want even more.

Faster than you can say "double-ply,” the toilet tissue bouquet was born.

What started as a joke on Facebook for the owners of Blossom Events and Florist in Trumann, Arkansas quickly became a viral sensation.

“It’s just like a dozen roses, except that it has toilet paper,” David Faulkner of Blossom Events and Florist said to WREG. “I mean we made toilet paper look pretty, I guess if you can consider that. Like I said, it was just for giggles, you know, to bring some smiles to our community.”

🌹Work Flow .... Show ❤️ to Someone Special with this Unique and Fabulous Bouquet 💐 🤷🏽‍♂️Why Be Ordinary when You can... Posted by Blossom Events & Florist on Friday, March 13, 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic foremost on everyone's mind, the Arkansas florists recognized the need for something people would smile about.

Judging from the nation-wide reaction the TP bouquet has received, they're succeeding.

Even getting a big thumbs up from a caller in the Big Apple.

"Because in New York she said it's very 'doom and gloom,'” Faulkner said. “She said this is definitely making people smile up here."

Faulkner says people across the nation have asked about ordering a bouquet, but sales have been limited to local customers.

"One guy sent it to his wife at her work and we've got a mother sending it her daughter for a fun little St. Patrick's Day gift," Faulkner said.

While the unique arrangement is making for a lot of snickering, the florists are seriously concerned about what the coronavirus is doing their business, one that primarily depends on weddings.

"It is going to affect our business one way or another,” Faulkner said. “So we're just trying to, right now, do like everybody and make the best of it."

A bouquet of toilet paper will set customers back $75, the same price as a dozen roses.

