Ripley’s Believe It or Not is first I-Drive attraction to close amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Shops and attractions on International Drive are beginning to feel the pressure as major attractions around Central Florida close to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The first attraction on I-Drive to shut its doors is Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium.

RELATED: From tickets to FastPasses: The latest on Disney World’s coronavirus closure | This will be the longest closure ever for Disney World

“Following advice from health officials to practice social distancing, Ripley’s will be temporarily closed starting on Wednesday, March 18,” Ripley Entertainment Inc. told News 6.

If you have already purchased a ticket, the ticket is valid for one year from the date of purchase. If you have additional questions or concerns, you are asked to email Attractions@Ripleys.com.

“We want to thank all our team members and guests, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety in the communities that we serve. We look forward to reopening our doors, and welcoming our guests back soon,” Ripley’s said in a statement.