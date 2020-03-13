From tickets to FastPasses: The latest on Disney World’s coronavirus closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney officials have released new information regarding the coronavirus and how Disney is approaching the virus.

“In an abundance of caution, and in the best interest of our Guests and Cast Members, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, beginning March 16, through the end of the month,” Disney said in a statement.

For Cast Members who are worried about going without pay for the rest of the month, The Walt Disney Company will pay its Cast Members during that closure period.

During the theme park’s closure, Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs will remain open until further notice.

Tickets

Can you get a refund for purchased tickets?

“Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the period March 12 through March 31, will automatically be extended to use any date through Dec. 15, 2020,” Disney officials said.

If you aren’t able to visit the parks by Dec. 15, 2020 you can apply the value of an unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.

Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets have been extended and may be used through July 31.

If you purchased special tickets for Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours and Disney Early Morning Magic between March 16 and March 31, you will be automatically refunded.

Annual Passes

If you have purchased an annual pass, you may be wondering if you will be credited for the time the parks are closed.

“Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed, March 16 through March 31,” Disney said.

Resorts

If you have a planned vacation at a Walt Disney Resort during the closure, you may modify or cancel your Disney Resort room reservation or Walt Disney Travel Company package. This applies to everyone who hasn’t checked in from March 16 through March 31.

If no action is taken, Disney will automatically process a refund to the original form of payment within seven days of the original check-in date.

If you didn’t book your vacation through Disney directly, you’ll need to contact your travel professional.

If you choose to cancel your reservation after the parks reopen, Disney will waive all Disney imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in through June 30.

Dining and Other Experiences

Families who purchased experiences in the parks and reserved pre-paid dining will be automatically refunded if scheduled between March 16 through March 31.

FastPass+

We’re sad to say if you worked hard at making FastPass+ selections for your trip to Walt Disney World, your hard work will not pay off. Disney said all FastPass+ selections that were scheduled between March 16 and March 31 will be automatically canceled.