Coronavirus Brevard County: Concerns prompt two changes in polling places for presidential primaries

Brevard County’s elections chief has moved two polling places for Tuesday’s presidential election out of assisted-living facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

These are the changes, announced late Thursday by Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott:

For voters in Precincts 201 and 240, the Courtenay Springs Village polling place has been temporarily relocated to Kiwanis Island Park Gym, 950 Kiwanis Island Park Road, Merritt Island.

For voters in Precinct 509, Trinity Towers East polling place has been temporarily relocated to Front Street Civic Center, 2205 Front St., Melbourne.

In a statement, Scott said: "The safety of Brevard’s 437,905 voters and 1,350 poll-workers remain a top priority of mine. Although Brevard has not had a reported case of COVID-19, we will continue to be vigilant."

Scott said her office “will continue to take precautionary measures, including equipping all polling locations with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. In addition, poll workers will be sanitizing surfaces every hour,” as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for registered Democrats and Republicans wanting to vote in their party’s presidential primary.