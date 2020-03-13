77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

77ºF

Sports

2020 Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus

Alternate date to be determined

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, travel, sports, Golf
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to a release from Club chairman Fred Ridley.

According to the statement released Friday, the risks associated with COVID-19 created the need to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Officials with the organization released a memo on March 4 detailing plans to continue with the tournaments, but have since decided against that decision.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Ridley said in a statement. “We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

According to a news release, any updates to the tournament’s schedule will be posted on the Masters website.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: