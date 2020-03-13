2020 Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to a release from Club chairman Fred Ridley.

According to the statement released Friday, the risks associated with COVID-19 created the need to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Officials with the organization released a memo on March 4 detailing plans to continue with the tournaments, but have since decided against that decision.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Ridley said in a statement. “We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

According to a news release, any updates to the tournament’s schedule will be posted on the Masters website.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.