Here’s how long your Disney World annual pass will be extended due to coronavirus closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World announced Thursday it is closing its four theme parks starting Sunday night due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The theme park closure will last until the end of March, Disney officials said.

However, Disney World Resorts and Disney Springs will remain open during this time.

Many passholders wondered if their passes would be honored for a longer period of time since they will not be able to use them at the theme parks for the last 16 days of March.

Disney officials said on its website, “Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed, March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020.”

Disney World is also extending the Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets use through July 31, its website reported.

For Disney guests that purchased Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours and Disney Early Morning Magic between the closure dates will receive a refund, officials said.

