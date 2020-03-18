Woman, infant found dead inside Holly Hill apartment, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman and an infant were found dead inside an apartment, according to Holly Hill police.

Officers with the Holly Hill Police Department said they were called to the apartment at 238 Ridgewood Ave. Tuesday night about an unresponsive woman. Just before arriving at the scene, police were made aware that a 1-month-old was also inside the apartment, police said.

Officers entered the apartment to find both the woman and the baby dead inside, according to Holly Hill police. Their identities have not been released.

Police said they did not find any obvious signs of trauma on the pair. Their causes of death will be determined by a medical examiner, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.