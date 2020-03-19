Former police officer, wife dead in murder suicide, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A former Puerto Rican police officer, who came to the States after he accidentally killed a fellow officer in an accidental discharge incident, shot and killed his wife, then himself, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 38-year-old Jason Ramierez Comas killed his 33-year-old wife by shooting her in the head, then turned the gun on himself.

According to a news conference, deputies were called to a home near Cedar Road and Lake Marion Creek Road in Kissimmee Wednesday after family members reported not seeing the victim for a few days, which was out of the norm.

Deputies said the parents of the victim were called by Comas and instructed to come to the home and take the children, but to remain outside until told to enter. The grandparents told deputies they did so, then called 911 after receiving the children unharmed.

“When they entered the house they said it was totally dark, they made no contact with Jason or the victim, but went to the bedroom and got the children,” Judd said. “The children are two beautiful little girls, 3 and 7 years of age. They exited the house. Then they dial 911. Gave us the information. Our deputies arrived and begin to try to talk to Jason.”

Deputies said Comas and his wife had been in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Jason would not exit the home or open the door after commands from deputies but told them he shot his wife in the head, according to investigators.

A hostage situation then began, according to deputies, as they could not immediately confirm his wife was deceased.

“The guy is very polite, as he talks to our folks, he says ‘look you guys are my brothers in law enforcement I would never hurt you,’" Judd said of Comas. “But if you come into the house I’m going to kill myself.”

SWAT members and hostage negotiators tried to work with Comas through the night, but eventually heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from the home, Judd said.

SWAT breached the home and ultimately found Comas dead from a gunshot wound to the head, as well as his deceased wife laying on the floor, according to investigators.

Comas and his wife and children came to the Kissimmee area when the accidental discharge was being investigated by police in Puerto Rico, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Judd said Comas had been working as an Uber driver since coming to Florida.