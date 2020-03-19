Local partner donates food to Ronald McDonald House

LAKE NONA, Fla. – The Ronald McDonald House in Lake Nona is receiving a boost from a local partner as the organization makes changes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

KPMG at Lake House, a services network located nearby, has offered immediate assistance to the charity, according to the organization’s senior associate for community relations.

“When this (coronavirus) crisis began, we reached out right away and said, ‘What can we do to help?’ And the immediate need, of course, was food. You know, providing that assistance to families. So we were able to mobilize really quickly,” Jennifer McMahon said.

KPMG is delivering yogurt, snacks to-go and healthy options along with nightly hot meals for the families.

Chief development officer for Ronald McDonald Houses of Central Florida Jarrod Daab was ecstatic when they offered to help.

“It’s a huge need for families. We have lunch and dinner every single day at all three of our houses, so that’s six meals a day we have to provide. So when someone like that steps up, it makes a huge difference,” he said.

McMahon said chances like this to serve go along with the company’s mission.

“This is an opportunity for us to really step forward and help in a way that maybe seems small but is a great need at this time,” she said.

At the Ronald McDonald House, visitor hours as well as volunteer groups have been suspended as federal leaders call for social distancing.

Daab said the families have been understanding about the changes.

“We no longer have the meals necessarily in the kitchen where they can all get together. We have to take it to them individually. So they understand the situation, and they are just thrilled and happy that we’re still able to provide the services for them,” he said.

KPMG will start sending supplies to AdventHealth and the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Daab and those at the Ronald McDonald House are asking for support with the “Share A Meal” program available at their website.

