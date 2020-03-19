With theme parks closed due to coronavirus, Texas family creates a little Disney magic

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many families were forced to end their Disney vacations early or cancel plans altogether.

However, some families aren’t letting their vacation slip away so fast.

Cady Hearn shared a video of her and her families’ “Disney” vacation with the caption, “What canceled trip? The parks may be closed, but the Coronavirus can’t steal our Disney joy!”

In the video, the Texas family hopped aboard their plane and headed off to the Sunshine State for a little hometown Disney vacation.

Their vacation was complete with a trip on Disney’s Magical Express, scanning MagicBands and a trip to Cinderella’s Castle.

Of course, what trip to Disney World is complete without balloons and a visit to the head mouse himself.

The family didn’t miss a single detail. They even waited in line for 300 minutes to climb aboard a boat to Arendale on Frozen Ever After.

Clearly, someone in the family is great at making FastPAss+ reservations. The family also visited the Haunted Mansion, Mad Tea Party and Dubo the flying elephant.

After riding the attractions all morning the family sat down to watch the Festival of Fantasy Parade complete with a greeting from some parade performers.

To end the night right, the family ended their vacation watching the Happily Ever After firework show.

Officials with Disney decided to close all Orlando theme parks Sunday night.

Disney made the announcement early Monday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended late Sunday that large gatherings of 50 or more people should be avoided for eight weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

