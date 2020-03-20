Cirque Du Soleil conducts mass lay off after coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the forced closure of all its shows worldwide, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has been forced to make significant temporary staff reductions. These reductions will impact 95% of its workforce.

According to the company, 4,679 employees will be affected by the lay offs.

UPDATE MARCH 17: We’d like to thank you for your support in these challenging times.



We share your disappointment in regard to the suspension and postponement of our shows around the world and we want you to know we’re working with our partners to find solutions for everyone. pic.twitter.com/ywKSX8mUEJ — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 17, 2020

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for the Group, but a necessary measure to stabilize the company for the future,” the company said in a statement.

Following orders from the government to halt public gatherings of more than 250 people the company said it was left with no other option but to call for an “unprecedented halt in activity until the pandemic is controlled and its performers, employees and audience members are no longer at risk.”

“It is the most difficult day in Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group history. We’re deeply saddened by the dramatic measures taken today, as the temporary layoff includes many hardworking, dedicated people. Unfortunately, this decision is our only option as we are forced to position ourselves to weather this storm and prepare for eventual re-openings,’’ Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it is working with all of its partners, as well as the federal and provincial governments, to identify the best ways to support its employees and prepare for a healthy return as soon as the pandemic is controlled.

“As one of the most trusted brands and successful live entertainment organizations, we are confident that when the day comes when we can reopen our shows, we will be ready to welcome the millions of fans who come to our shows worldwide,” Lamarre added.

