Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus could come back next season

As people worldwide search for answers to their coronavirus questions, many people have turned to social media to keep up with the latest information being released.

On Thursday afternoon, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted a Facebook Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to discuss COVID-19 and how people can help fight the spread of the virus.

During the online discussion, Fauci said it "may be likely that when we get to the next season, we may see another blip of this.”

Fauci was hopeful that by the time next season rolls around, many would be immune to the virus and that a vaccine would be available to help fight the spread.

Read Fauci’s full statement on the likelihood of the coronavirus returning next season here:

“It is conceivable and maybe likely that when we get to the next season, we may see another blip of this, but it would really be different. And I’ll tell you why it’s different because a certain percentage of the population will already have been immune. A bit of what we call her to immunity. We likely, by that time, we’ll have tested a number of drugs opefully some of them will be effective in treatment. And as I mentioned, just a couple of days ago, we started a vaccine trial and we hopefully within a year to a year and a half, would have a vaccine.”

You can watch the full 38-minute interview below.

Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, to learn about what we can all do to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, March 19, 2020

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.