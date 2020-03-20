US Rep. Murphy talks coronavirus pandemic while self-quarantining

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is self-quarantining after she said she came in contact with a member of Congress who tested positive for the coronavirus.

News 6 on Friday spoke to Murphy via Skype, and she said the virus is causing a health and economic crisis.

Murphy, who represents Orange and Seminole counties, said she is focusing on helping workers, families, sick people and small businesses during the pandemic.

Regarding the lack of food and supplies on store shelves, Murphy said hoarding is causing the shortages. She said there are enough supplies, and grocery stores are able to keep up with the normal demand.

My statement on self-quarantine: pic.twitter.com/Sbwo4rpA2d — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) March 19, 2020

Murphy added that she is working with the Trump administration to keep the U.S. borders open to trade.

"Making sure that we maintain our ability to access our food supply, but I do agree that the hoarding behavior is what is creating this appearance of shortages," Murphy said.

As supplies are limited and more testing kits are needed, Murphy said the federal government continues to provide resources to the CDC and FDA.

“We continue to supply those resources and work with our federal agencies, as well as applying pressure on our state government, to move on these things, deploy those resources and building out healthcare capabilities,” Murphy said.