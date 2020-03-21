Coronavirus: Volusia County closes vehicle access ramps to beaches this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia County leaders closed vehicle access ramps to beaches this weekend in an effort to limit large crowds from gathering on the beaches.

There weren't large crowds at Daytona Beach Saturday morning. Don and Kim Flach set up their chairs in an empty area. They said they're keeping social distancing in mind.

"We're cautious. We're going to make sure no one sits within 10 feet of us and will move if they do. We want to be socially responsible," Don Flach said.

Sky 6 flew over Volusia County beaches on Friday. The beaches were packed with people and cars.

But the beaches were quiet on Saturday, after the county closed the vehicle access ramps. County leaders said the move is a measure of crowd control and an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"A lot less people. The streets are bare, but the beach is one place we can go and space ourselves out from people," Don Flach said.

The ramps are closed for the weekend only, but county officials said that could change to protect the health and safety of the community.

The Flachs said they hope the beaches will stay open.

"At least out here we get some fresh air and we can get some exercise, plan to walk," Don Flach said.

They said they’re going to enjoy the weather and the ocean responsibly and hope others will do the same.

“Everybody has to do their part,” Kim Flach said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.