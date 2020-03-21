Palm Bay Parks close recreation areas to limit spread of COVID-19

PALM BAY, Fla. – The City of Palm Bay Parks and Recreation Department announced Saturday that they would be closing locations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to city officials, the closures are to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The closures include:

Restroom facilities in all City of Palm Bay parks

Hurricane Paintball Park, 770 Hurricane Street SW

Ted Moorhead Lagoon House, 3275 Dixie Highway NE

US Coast Guard-Auxiliary Building, 1455 Main Street NE

In addition to the closures listed above, both the Tony Rosa Community Center, 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, and the Ted Whitlock Community Center, 1951 Malabar Road NW, are also closed to the public.

The Dog Park at Fred Poppe Park will not be closed to the public. Capacity will be limited to ten guests, plus their dogs to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“All classes, activities, rentals, leagues, and programs have been canceled,” officials said.

If you have questions regarding the closures, the community centers will have staff answering phone calls and emails Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The closures are in effect until at least April 15, officials said.