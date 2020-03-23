9-year-old girl, grandfather struck after shots fired into Apopka home, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl and her grandfather were struck and wounded early Monday when shots were fired from a trail into their home, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Old Apopka Road.

According to Apopka police, the victims were struck by bullets after shots were fired from a nearby field.

The girl was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The man was treated and released from a hospital, according to officials.

A search failed to locate the suspected shooter.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.