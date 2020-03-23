Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving gun

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a gun, according to a news release.

Police responded to the area of Dunlawton Boulevard and South Atlantic Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Monday for the report of a hit-and-run crash that involved a driver in possession of a gun, public safety officials said.

Police said the suspect involved in the incident was detained.

Officers are still in the area working the investigation into the incident, but public safety officials said the area is secure.

Police said no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.