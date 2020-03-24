Man shot and killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in the area of 7400 block of Ranchero Street on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area around 3:40 p.m. and found the man lying in the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.