Ocoee mayor declares state of emergency during coronavirus pandemic

OCOEE, Fla. – The City of Ocoee mayor has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Rusty Johnson signed the declaration Monday evening. The proclamation serves as a document to request public health assistance from the state. It also waives the employment of temporary city workers, the appropriation and expenditure of public funds.

The city’s emergency declaration also closes all city facilities including city hall, public parks and boat ramps.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,412 people were infected with coronavirus. Orange County leads Central Florida with the most number of cases of COVID-19 with 50 patients reported.