Stay at home and look at these adorable puppies on a live puppy cam

Videos and live streaming have been a common source for workouts and concerts for anyone practicing social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and now Canine Companions for Independence is providing some virtual joy.

For the next few weeks, viewers can check in on a litter of 4-week-old puppies via the Canine Companions for Independence live puppy cam, and get an idea of what the first stages of life are like for these future assistance dogs.

Canine Companions for Independence is a nonprofit that provides service dogs to people with disabilities at no cost. In the volunteer puppy raising program, volunteers teach puppies commands that are essential for becoming an service dog. Currently, there are over 400 people with disabilities waiting for an expertly trained Canine Companions for Independence service dog.

The live cam will be active from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. That means there will be plenty of time to catch the puppies eat, sleep, play and grow.

When it comes to social distancing, News 6 Producer Haley Coomes is taking advantage of the extra time spent at home with her 15-month-old Canine Companions for Independence service-dog-in-training, Winnifred. Haley has been Winnifred’s volunteer puppy raiser since April 2019, and shares all her training milestones on Winnie’s Instagram, @Winnieatlife.

For more information on how to become a volunteer puppy raiser, click here.