1 person injured in Eustis shooting, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – The Eustis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured, according to a news release.

Officers responded to Rose Lane and Johnson Avenue Wednesday at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot, investigators said.

Police said a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 352-483-5400 and reference case number E20032464.

It was not immediately clear if any any arrests were made, if police located a person of interest or what led up to the violence.

