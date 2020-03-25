1 person injured in Eustis shooting, police say
Police ask for any witness information
EUSTIS, Fla. – The Eustis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured, according to a news release.
Officers responded to Rose Lane and Johnson Avenue Wednesday at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot, investigators said.
Police said a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 352-483-5400 and reference case number E20032464.
It was not immediately clear if any any arrests were made, if police located a person of interest or what led up to the violence.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.
