Coronavirus: Starbucks offering first responders, frontline workers free coffee

Starbucks announced Wednesday that they will now give free brewed coffee, including hot and iced, to first responders and workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through May 3, any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker will receive a tall brewed coffee at no charge. This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

Starbucks also announced it will donate $500,000 to two organizations, Operation Gratitude and Direct Relief, to help with the delivery of care packages and needed medical items, including personal protective equipment.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Starbucks has shifted its store operations to drive-thru or to-go only, removed seating from cafes to help with social distancing and expanded benefits to include 30 days of catastrophe pay for all employees.

