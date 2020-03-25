Final races held at Sanford Orlando Kennel Club

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The final races at the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club were held on Saturday.

The Sanford Orlando Kennel Club made the announcement on Facebook.

Races took place for 85 years, according to the Kennel Club.

This is it!! After 85 years of greyhound racing in Central Florida, this afternoon will be the final 15 races at SOKC!... Posted by Sanford Orlando Kennel Club on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Greyhound racing will be prohibited in the state of Florida on Dec. 31 of 2020.

In August of 2019, a spokesperson for Grey2K USA Worldwide was in favor of closing the club.

“Across the state, the end of greyhound racing is creating exciting new opportunities for community growth and prosperity,” Carey Theil, the organization’s executive director said in August. “The closure of Sanford Orlando Kennel Club is a victory for all dog lovers in Central Florida. Over the last two years, 147 greyhound injuries have been reported at the track, including 106 dogs that suffered broken legs and nine dogs that died.”