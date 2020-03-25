Wednesday marks last day for UCF students to move out of dorms

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Spring Break, some students remained on the campus of the University of Central Florida.

Wednesday at 6 p.m. is the deadline to move their belongings out.

Many students who live out of town or even out of the country are wondering where they’re going to go next.

Juliane Kate Alba said things have been a bit chaotic as she and her parents packed up her dorm room.

"In case Florida locks down, I'm moving out now. Everyone's sad. Me and my roommates didn't get to see each other before we left," said Alba.

Alba is heading back home to Pensacola for the remainder of her Freshman year. But other students are scrambling to find a place to stay in the meantime. Freshman Shane McFeeley is from Philadelphia.

“Flights are being delayed. A flight was canceled yesterday. Luckily my dad is from Atlanta so he helped me move out. It’s still uncertain on when I can go back home and see my family and friends,” said McFeeley.

McFeeley says he stayed on-campus since Spring Break and the university was accommodating, keeping some dining halls open and housing maintenance on-site. Now, he's got to figure out where he's going to go.

"I think we're just going to stay at a hotel until this thing passes, I don't know," said McFeeley.

UCF wants students to remain off-campus through the summer semesters for now. Items left in the dorm room will be safe, according to UCF officials, and no one will be moved into those spaces. Instructions will be sent out at a later date to let students know when they can pick up the rest of their belongings.

UCF’s Board of Trustees is expected to meet later this week to discuss options to refund a portion of spring housing costs for student residents.

