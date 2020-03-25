Neighborhood spreads message of hope with sidewalk art, signs amid pandemic

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Whether it’s making face masks, donating food or buying groceries for seniors, Central Floridians are doing as much as possible to help their communities. In Winding Hollow, a neighborhood in Winter Springs, residents are doing their part with colorful artwork on sidewalks and front yard signs displaying encouraging messages for healthcare workers and first responders.

“As a community, we need to rally for them because what they’re doing is so self-sacrificing,” Julia Scurlock, an Orange County teacher said. Scurlock is cheering on healthcare workers and first responders, and with a message of hope written on the sidewalk, she says it’s her way of helping kids cope with the pandemic.

Using colorful chalk she wrote a popular line from the movie Forest Gump that starts by saying: ‘Life is like a box of chocolates...’

"When I looked at this quote I think what you're gonna get. It's never about what disease or illness your gonna get but some of the other unexpected surprises," Scurlock said.

The Winter Springs resident says she was inspired by the colorful drawings made by kids in her neighborhood--images of rainbows and hearts. And just down the street from Julia, Ivan Carbia is showing his support, too, with a handwritten sign propped outside his home in which he thanks his neighbors in the medical field and first responders.

"I think about them and I let them know that they are supported and that we're here for them and thank them for the work they're doing," Carbia said. "They're amazing, the risk that they're taking."

It’s a community united as we navigate through this pandemic.

“The fact that they’re willing to just take the forefront in helping the entire community, I just can’t respect them and love them enough,” Scurlock said.