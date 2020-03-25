Osceola schools feeding children breakfast, lunch during coronavirus school shutdowns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – As classrooms remain shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Osceola County Public School officials announced meal distribution sites will be expanded to better feed students.

District Superintendent Debra Pace announced Wednesday that in addition to 12 distribution site already operating, more sites would open March 30 to better feed children.

“On Monday the district fed 1,938 students, and yesterday that number grew to 2,731,” Pace said. “I anticipate it will continue to grow.”

Pace said all children 18 years or younger would be able to pick up breakfast and lunch from the distribution sites between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Families can choose the site nearest to them to pick up food even if they do not attend that school,” Pace said. “Families drive up to the bus loop, they are handed meals through the vehicle window to limit access and practice social distancing. The student must accompany the adult when picking up the meals, however. Meals can be provided to children not of school age and their siblings if they are in the same group.”

The school distribution sites currently open in Osceola County are:

Michigan Avenue Elementary School

Lake View Elementary School

Ventura Elementary School

Denn John Middle School

Central Avenue Elementary School

Koa Elementary School

Deerwood Elementary School

Westside K-8 School

Cameron Preserve

The distribution sites opening Monday, March 30 are:

Narcoossee Middle School

Liberty High School

Holopaw Church

For more information on the measures taken to assist students and families during the coronavirus pandemic, visit the district website here.