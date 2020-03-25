Tractor fatally strikes 71-year-old bicyclist in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a tractor fatally struck a 71-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 49-year-old Summerfield man was operating a Kubota tractor with a front-end loader southbound on Morse Boulevard approaching Martinez Drive and 71-year-old Janice Lynn Card was riding her bike westbound on Martinez Drive around 9:15 a.m.

At the intersection, the tractor turned left and entered the intersection as Card also entered the intersection into the path of the tractor without first stopping at the posted stop sign, records show.

The front end of the tractor hit Card, according to the report.

Troopers said Card, of The Villages, died at an area hospital.