Yelp adds donation buttons to help local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has threatened many independent restaurants and businesses. Many have had to temporarily close or cut hours and staff due to social distancing.

Now, there's a simple way to help them stay above water.

The Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have teamed up so that independent businesses can fundraise and get donations.

They've made it easy. The fundraisers will automatically appear on the business' Yelp page.

Users just need to click on donate to take action.

Yelp donate button

Yelp and GoFundMe will match up to $1 million in donations.

This comes just a few days after Yelp announced $25 million in relief for independent local restaurant and nightlife businesses.

The money will be allotted in the form of waived advertising fees, and free advertising, products and service.

