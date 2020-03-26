Florida man accused of stealing $800 worth of lingerie from Dillard’s

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who was caught stealing hundreds of dollars worth of women’s lingerie ran through a Dillard’s store in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report of a man who put lingerie in a backpack while inside a fitting room at the Merritt Square Mall Tuesday around 5 p.m. and then attempted to leave the store.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ray Ray Long, ran through the store despite the deputy’s commands to stop, records show.

After a foot pursuit, the deputy chased down the man and took him into custody, according to the affidavit.

Records show $836.88 worth of lingerie was found in his backpack.

Long is facing charges of grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.