Not enough laptops: Osceola County school board holds emergency meeting as online-learning preparations continue

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School Board called an emergency virtual meeting on Thursday morning as administrators prepare for digital learning next week.

They say there's still a limited amount of laptops for all students.

"We are working to try to do one laptop per child for students in grades 4 through 12 as needed. Unfortunately, we may run out of devices that have been reserved today," Superintendent Debra Pace said.

School officials explained several students could share a laptop if they live in the same home or they can use a smartphone or tablet in the meantime.

Middle and elementary school students will be able to do paper packets as well.

"One of the most significant challenges has been WiFi access. Spectrum is offering free WiFi access to students and families in their service areas," Pace explained.

Board members mentioned all school activities and athletics have been cancelled through the month of April and that they are hoping to have a decision about commencement ceremonies by the first week of May.