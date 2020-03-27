City of Mount Dora furloughs 30 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The city of Mount Dora announced Friday in a news release that it furloughed 30 of its employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they are working with those affected and when the city is in a position to refill those positions, those employees will be eligible for a callback.

“Lake County has chosen to reinforce personal compliance with CDC guidelines and is asking residents to evaluate their own circumstances to determine whether sheltering at home and avoiding contact with others is the most prudent personal approach,” said Leslie Campione, chairwoman for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.

As of Thursday, 22 people in Lake County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with about half being related to known travel, according to a news release.

City parks continue to remain open to the public, as well as the Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina, according to the news release.

