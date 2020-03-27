LYNX to reduce service schedule starting March 30

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said LYNX will be switching the Monday-Saturday schedule to a modified service schedule starting on March 30 amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The following links will not have service during the Monday-Saturday adjustment:

1

6

18

23

54

57

58

155

300

301

302

303

304

305

306

313

FastLink 441

No changes will be made to the Sunday schedule, according to LYNX.

All of the changes to the schedule can be found at this link.

The Central Station’s terminal lobby and bathrooms are still closed to the public from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to the Orange County curfew.

LYNX officials said they continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for the Disease Control and local health departments.