Woman killed husband and fired at Ormond Beach police before being fatally shot, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – New details were released Friday about a shooting involving five Ormond Beach police officers, saying that a woman shot her husband before opening fire on the officers, who shot and killed her.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of North Beach Street at 3:35 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot. According to a news release, witnesses told the officers that a woman shot a man and still had a gun.

Officers told the woman, identified as Deanna Owsianiak, 55, to put down the weapon, but she turned the gun on officers and opened fire, according to the news release.

Five officers returned fire, shooting and killing the woman, officials said.

Owasianiak’s husband, David Owsianiak, 56, was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The statement from the department did not say if David Owsianiak was hit by police gunfire or fatally shot by his wife.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the five officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the officer-involved shooting.