11-month-old tests positive for COVID-19, Orange County mayor says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-month-old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news conference Saturday.

He addressed press and his constituents around 3:30 p.m., saying the county was doing its best to test those who believe they have symptoms of the virus, adding the illness does not discriminate by age.

No other details were released on the child’s condition or how they might have become infected.

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported Orange County currently has 206 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 patients hospitalized due to the illness.

Apart from an update in cases, the mayor also announced LYNX will also reduce service and he has closed a majority of Woman, Infant and Children offices Monday. Only five WIC offices will remain open until further notice.

The WIC Call Center will stay operational, those who utilize the service can call 407-858-1494.

Mayor Demings has asked residents to take the stay-at-home order seriously for the safety of the community and those who have questions about the pandemic can call 311.

During an earlier news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the governor said Floridians would receive a message to their cell phones about COVID-19.

The message read:

“FL Surgeon Gen: Stay home if 65= or have medical conditions. All follow social distancing.”

More than 3,700 have been afflicted with COVID-19 and another 54 have died from the virus, according to new numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Saturday morning.

Public health officials counted 565 new coronavirus cases overnight, as the total climbs toward the 4,000 mark.

This marks the largest increase in cases in one day across the state.