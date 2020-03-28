23-year-old woman killed in Deltona motorcycle crash

DELTONA, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

Volusia County deputies say Kelly Sutherin was traveling on her 2020 Harley Davidson around 5:30 p.m. when she lost control while turning west onto DeBary Avenue by the intersection of Providence Boulevard.

The motorcycle crossed over several traffic lanes, moving into the eastbound lanes of DeBary Avenue, according to a crash report. Sutherin crashed into an oncoming Chervrolet truck, investigators say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.