Florida man found naked in car with girl he met on social media app, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Groveland man was arrested after a deputy found him naked inside of a parked car with a 15-year-old girl, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Michael McDole, 22, traveled to Winter Haven to meet the victim after the two made initial contact on the social media app Snapchat. The victim managed to sneak out of the house in the middle of the night, according to a news release.

McDole was found with the teen early Sunday morning after deputies received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 30th Street Northwest and Avenue F Northwest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said an examination of text messages between the two revealed that McDole was aware that the girl was 15 years old.

McDole was arrested on charges of lewd battery on a minor older than 12 but younger than 16, traveling to meet to meet a minor to seduce/lure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.