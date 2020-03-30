Here’s what it’s really like to juggle teaching your child at home while working

Hi everyone, my name is Stacy Shanks and I’m the News 6 social media producer. What does that mean? I take all of the news we have online and find creative ways to share it with you via social media.

This week, though, my job title gets a little longer.

I will now also be teaching my almost 8-year-old daughter, who is in second grade in Seminole County. I’m calling myself Professor Mommy. I don’t think she’s impressed.

Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher but, unfortunately, just before starting college, I had a teacher talk me out of it.

Now I get to live out my dream of teaching children -- well, just one child and only for a couple of weeks. But hey, we all have to start somewhere, might as well be my own kid.

Day 1 – Monday, March 30

Parent excitement level: 5 out of 5

Child excitement level: 5 out of 5

On Sunday night, my child was very eager to get started with distance learning and wanted to do so as early as possible on Monday. She asked that I wake her up early. She loves school but I think most of her motivation came from wanting to get her lessons for the day done with early so she could return to watching TV and doing her crafts.

We learned from her teacher over the weekend that she would have one English and math lesson each day, along with three science lessons a week and 46 minutes of iReady in English and Math to complete by the end of the week. Seems very doable.

At her request, I got her up early so we could get started. Little did we know the lesson plans weren’t going to be live online for another hour. That’s ok, as she got started logging her iReady minutes for the week.

While she excitedly worked on her iReady assignments, it was my turn to get to work sorting through emails, conversing online with coworkers and completing assignments.

What I quickly learned is there’s going to be a lot of interruptions until she gets through her lesson plans for the day. Questions galore.

Breakfast on the couch while completing iReady minutes for the week. (WKMG)

Patience is going to be key as we navigate through these new waters of at home learning while juggling all the other tasks we have as at-home worker and parents.

Once her daily assignments were live online, we got to work. It was all neatly organized and laid out in a google classroom. However, I felt I needed more detailed instruction. My child’s teacher did respond pretty quickly when I asked for further explanation.

There’s a lot of clicking on different links, logins to juggle, accounts to create and a lot of parent involvement as we got started. I imagine that will lessen as the days go on, but it’s all hands on deck on day 1.

All of this is going on while I’m also trying to keep my work email inbox at bay. The minute I return to my own work, there seems to be 50 new emails. Then I’m going back and forth between writing online stories for you all to read and posting our news to our social media accounts. (Shameless plug No 1. Follow News 6 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram if you haven’t already.)

The biggest hiccup so far has been that the Seminole County Public Schools website, which has crashed. It worked fine at 8 a.m., but as more students logged on this morning, it stopped working.

Stacy Shanks' daughter moved her work space to the dog bed so she could be closer to her mother when questions arose. (WKMG)

My child had finished her math assignment for the day and was ready to finish her reading assignment when the website stopped working. With me needing to accomplish my own work, I sent her off watch TV until lunchtime when we’ll resume at-home learning and get her assignments wrapped up for the day.

What have a learned so far in such a short amount of time?

I cannot juggle my own work while she’s trying to finish hers. We will have to carve out hours of time and work on them separately. She deserves my undivided attention and help and it’s far too hard to do that while logging my own work hours from home.

Again, I needed to remind myself to be patient with the process and with my child as we are all new to this. I’m a person who needs structure and organization and while we don’t have it on day 1, it will come with time. I just need to breathe deep and stay calm.

Stay tuned for Day 1, Part 2 after lunch when we give this online learning a second try for the day.