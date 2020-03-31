Coronavirus: Walmart to check temperatures of employees before shifts

Walmart is taking additional steps during the coronavirus pandemic to help keep its employees safe.

The retailer announced in a news release Tuesday it will begin taking the temperature of its workers before they start their shifts, as well as asking basic health screening questions.

According to the release, any employee with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will still be paid for reporting to work but will be sent home and to seek medical treatment, if necessary.

Employees must be fever-free for at least three days before returning to work, Walmart officials said.

Walmart is in the process of sending infrared thermometers to every store, which it said could take up to three weeks.

“Many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home, and we’re asking them to continue that practice as we start doing it on-site,” Walmart officials said. “And we’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well.”

The company is also making masks and gloves available to those associates who want to wear them, even though the CDC doesn’t recommend them for healthy people.

