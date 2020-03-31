Olive Garden offering buy one, take one offer curbside for first time

With social distancing measures in place and restaurants not allowed to have dine-in guests during the coronavirus pandemic, Olive Garden has released a new to-go offer.

The Italian restaurant chain has launched its “guest-favorite” promotion of buy one, take one in curbside to-go form.

Meals start at $12.99 and the offer works similarly to how it worked when dining in.

Customers choose one entrée that will be served hot and ready and get to choose a second entrée which will be packaged and chilled for eating at a later time, restaurant officials said.

Guests can choose between the following for hot and ready options: spaghetti and meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, cheese ravioli, five-cheese ziti al forno, lasagna or chicken parmigiana.

The second entrée options are as follows: spaghetti and meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, cheese ravioli or five-cheese ziti al forno.

Go to olivegarden.com to place an order and pay before heading to the restaurant to pick up your food. You can also select free, no-contact delivery for certain minimum orders.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.