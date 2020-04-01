Brevard County updates guidelines to get a COVID-19 test

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County has updated the guidelines to get a coronavirus test.

The county’s Emergency Management said hospitalized patients and healthcare workers with symptoms rank as the highest priority for testing.

The Florida Department of Health is now providing appointment-only drive through testing for Coronavirus to anyone who meets the following criteria:

65 and older

Anyone with underlying health conditions

First responders

Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus and a prescription from a medical doctor

Brevard County Emergency Management said symptoms of coronavirus include:

Fever of 100.4

Cough

Shortness of breath

Anyone who experiences emergency warning signs such as difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should see medical attention immediately, according to emergency management.

Appointments have to be scheduled ahead of time by calling 321-454-7141.

Several urgent care clinics and some private medical facilities are also providing coronavirus tests.

Anyone who thinks they have coronavirus should call their healthcare provider before going to a facility, according to emergency management.