Brevard County updates guidelines to get a COVID-19 test
Appointments can be scheduled ahead of by calling 321-454-7141
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County has updated the guidelines to get a coronavirus test.
The county’s Emergency Management said hospitalized patients and healthcare workers with symptoms rank as the highest priority for testing.
The Florida Department of Health is now providing appointment-only drive through testing for Coronavirus to anyone who meets the following criteria:
- 65 and older
- Anyone with underlying health conditions
- First responders
- Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus and a prescription from a medical doctor
Brevard County Emergency Management said symptoms of coronavirus include:
- Fever of 100.4
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Anyone who experiences emergency warning signs such as difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should see medical attention immediately, according to emergency management.
Appointments have to be scheduled ahead of time by calling 321-454-7141.
Several urgent care clinics and some private medical facilities are also providing coronavirus tests.
Anyone who thinks they have coronavirus should call their healthcare provider before going to a facility, according to emergency management.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.