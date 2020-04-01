Death investigation underway in Orange County
Body found Wednesday morning
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after Orange County deputies found a body Wednesday morning.
The body was found around 11:38 a.m. in a wooded area near the intersection of Lake Underhill Road and Pinar Drive. Deputies were flagged down to investigate, according to a sheriff’s office release.
The sheriff’s office did not release any other information.
