Not the TP: Truck carrying toilet paper crashes and burns
Thousands of rolls now unusable
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas – This is no April Fools’ Day prank.
An 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo: toilet paper.
The driver and his dog were not injured but the truck did catch fire, burning the thousands of rolls of toilet paper along with it.
All lanes of I-20 westbound were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.