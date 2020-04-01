63ºF

Not the TP: Truck carrying toilet paper crashes and burns

Thousands of rolls now unusable

Tags: Coronavirus, Texas, Toilet Paper
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas – This is no April Fools’ Day prank.

An 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo: toilet paper.

The driver and his dog were not injured but the truck did catch fire, burning the thousands of rolls of toilet paper along with it.

All lanes of I-20 westbound were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.

