7-year-old shot, killed, infant wounded in Daytona Beach, police say

Mother’s boyfriend taken into custody on Division Street, according to police

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Crime, Shooting
A 7-year-old is shot and killed in Daytona Beach, police say.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 7-year-old was shot and killed and an infant was wounded early Thursday in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened on Center Street near Brentwood Drive, between U.S. 1 and Nova Road.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the boyfriend of the children’s mother was taken into custody on Division Street.

No other details have been released.

