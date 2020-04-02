7-year-old shot, killed, infant wounded in Daytona Beach, police say

Published: April 2, 2020, 8:51 am Updated: April 2, 2020, 9:18 am

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 7-year-old was shot and killed and an infant was wounded early Thursday in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened on Center Street near Brentwood Drive, between U.S. 1 and Nova Road.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the boyfriend of the children’s mother was taken into custody on Division Street.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.