Belle Isle police notice increase in mail theft

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Belle Isle Police Department has noticed an increase in mail theft.

Investigators say suspects are taking outgoing bill payment checks and other items.

Police said anyone mailing out bills should not place them in an unsecured mailbox.

INCREASE IN MAIL THEFT REPORTED IN BELLE ISLE Please be aware that mail theft out of residential mailboxes is again... Posted by Belle Isle FL Police Department on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

It is recommended to drop the bills off at the post office.

Authorities also recommended the public to think about investing in a locking mailbox or renting a post office box.

Officers said use electronic payments and banking when possible.

Anyone caught stealing mail could face felony charges.