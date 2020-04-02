Florida man who claims he has COVID-19 spits on officer’s face, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Florida man spit in a sergeant’s face then told her he had COVID-19 and he was going to kill her, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Records show officers went to a residence on Saturday in connection with James Jamal Curry, 31, violating a no-contact order in reference to a case in which he was accused of domestic violence the day before for reportedly pushing a woman into a wall, causing a bruise.

When officers went to arrest him, they said he was combative, refused to get into the back of a patrol car, he braced himself so they couldn’t force him in and eventually had to be pepper sprayed before three officers were able to get him in the vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, officers said Curry started attempting to kick out the rear windows of the patrol cruiser.

When a sergeant tried to stop him, Curry spit in her face and then told her he did it intentionally because he tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the affidavit.

Records show he also told her, “I know where you live and I am going to come kill you.”

The crime happened at a time when Pinellas County was under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

He was arrested on charges of threatening a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, violation of a quarantine and resisting an officer with violence.