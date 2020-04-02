Man killed in shooting at Parliament House hotel, Orlando police say
Business says victim worked at Parliament House
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was shot and killed at the Parliament House hotel, a well-known Orlando gay club and bar, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.
Officers responded to Parliament House on North Orange Blossom Trail at 12:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release.
When officers arrived on scene they found the victim inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
Investigators have identified the victim as 37-year-old Ricardo Filmore, according to a news release.
Police have not released any suspect information and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.
According to a Facebook post from Parliament House, Filmore worked at the hotel.
“Today is a very sad day for the Parliament House family. A member of our staff was involved in a domestic dispute last night and lost his life,” the post read. “We are completely devastated by the loss of Ricardo. He was a incredible part of our family.”
