Man killed in shooting at Parliament House hotel, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was shot and killed at the Parliament House hotel, a well-known Orlando gay club and bar, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to Parliament House on North Orange Blossom Trail at 12:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Investigators have identified the victim as 37-year-old Ricardo Filmore, according to a news release.

Police have not released any suspect information and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

According to a Facebook post from Parliament House, Filmore worked at the hotel.

“Today is a very sad day for the Parliament House family. A member of our staff was involved in a domestic dispute last night and lost his life,” the post read. “We are completely devastated by the loss of Ricardo. He was a incredible part of our family.”

