Arrest made after innocent motorist killed by gunfire in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection to a February shooting that left an innocent motorist dead in Titusville.

According to Titusville police, Quantay Demaurie Byrom, 21, was arrested Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces charges of first-degree murder and shooting from a vehicle.

Police said in February that officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Queen Street, Elizabeth Avenue, South Deleon, Sprout Lane and 500 Rock Pit Road, all within seconds of each other.

Investigators said gunshots from an unidentified vehicle were fired at a 2018 white Nissan Altima, and the Rickie Gilbert, 62, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, was struck by a bullet.

Byrom is being held without bond.