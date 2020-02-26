Innocent motorist hit by gunfire in Titusville dies, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police said an innocent man who was caught in the crossfire between two vehicles shooting at each other Tuesday evening has died from his injuries.

Police said the victim was driving on Deleon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot, causing him to crash his Toyota Rav4.

Investigators said people in an unidentified vehicle were shooting at people in a 2018 white Nissan Altima when the innocent victim was hit by gunfire. Police said they responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Queen Street, Elizabeth Avenue, South Deleon, Sprout Lane and 500 Rock Pit Road all within seconds of each other.

The victim was not involved in the altercation, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died Wednesday morning, according to police.

A juvenile in the Nissan Altima took himself to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives said they are working to identify the other vehicle involved as well as the people responsible for the victim’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at (321)264-7800 or anonymously call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to be eligible for a $5,000 reward.