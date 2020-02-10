Report: Titusville officer pursues fleeing suspect, then gets chased himself

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody months after Titusville police say he chased an officer and tried to ram him with his car.

Eduardo Rodriguez is now facing aggravated assault charges on a law enforcement officer after police say he drove directly toward a patrol car and chased the officer, according to an incident report.

Titusville police say an officer saw Rodriguez speeding in a blue pick-up truck eastbound on Chaney Highway July 21, 2019. The officer followed the vehicle and activated his emergency lights to try to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers say the vehicle first slowed down then picked up speed again, forcing the officer to abandon his traffic stop attempt. He lost sight of the vehicle, eventually catching up to the pick-up truck by Grissom Parkway and Sisson Road, the report reads.

The officer once again turned on his sirens in an attempt to stop Rodriguez. That’s when Rodriguez turned his vehicle around to be directly adjacent to the patrol vehicle and accelerated, driving directly toward the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side door, authorities say. The officer sped out of the way to avoid getting hurt.

According to the report, the officer continued to drive southbound on Sisson Road with Rodriguez following closely behind. Eventually, Rodriguez made a U-turn and the officer did the same to continue following the pick-up truck. The officer later received orders to stop his pursuit, according to TPD.

The officer later identified Rodriguez as the driver. Rodriguez currently in the Brevard County Jail facing a number of charges including fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed, battery and false imprisonment.